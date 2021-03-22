Guelph police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole cash out of a woman's hand over the weekend.

Officers were called to a business near Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road around 3:35 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. Officials said a man stole cash out of a woman's hand and she chased him for a short distance following the robbery. She wasn't injured.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, white toque, jeans and carrying a plastic shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.