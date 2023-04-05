Suspect stumbles in Elliot Lake parking lot, arrested fast asleep in vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake say they found a drug trafficking suspect stumbling around a parking lot on Mississauga Avenue last month.

Responding to a suspicious person call, police said the caller told them someone outside the building “looked to be high on drugs.”

“Police attended and located the male passed out in the vehicle,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Police attended the location and recognized the male who was eventually awoken. Due to his level of intoxication, Algoma Paramedic Services were called for assessment and the male was subsequently transported to hospital.”

Police seized 114 grams of suspected fentanyl, numerous suspected oxycodone, gabapentin, and morphine pills, numerous clear plastic baggies, needles, digital scale, and a large hunting knife.

The accused, age 26, is charged with three counts of trafficking, weapons possession and two counts of violating probation orders.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, on June 5.