Suspect surrenders to police in Calgary pathway assault of father and son

The Calgary Police Service confirms the man wanted in connection with a recent pathway assault near Eau Claire has been charged after surrendering to police.

Warrants were issued for 27-year-old Cody John Landry on a charge of assault causing bodily harm as part of the investigation into a May 14 assault along the river pathway near Barclay Walk S.W.

Police say a 47-year-old man and his 18-year-old son were walking along the path when they approached a group of four people. An argument occurred and the 18-year-old was repeatedly punched in the face. The father attempted to photograph the attack and the other members of the group punched, kicked and knocked him to the ground.

The father and son were transported by ambulance to hospital in stable condition.

Landry surrendered himself into custody late last week. He has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on July 12.

The investigation into the assault continues. Anyone who witnessed or recorded the events of May 14 is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.