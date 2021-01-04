Police have arrested one of two men who allegedly stole a suitcase full of meat from a west-end store and then fled the scene in a vehicle hired through a ridersharing app.

Police say that two suspects entered the store in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area on Dec. 7 and began placing meat products into a suitcase that they had brought with them.

When the men tried to leave the store with the meat they were confronted by an employee. Police say that one of the suspects then produced a knife and began making threats.

The men then fled the store and got into a vehicle that they had hired through a ridesharing app.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that they have since taken one of the suspects into custody and have determined that he was also involved in “multiple previous retail store thefts.”

Kevin Errol Plummer, 45, of Toronto, has been charged with 13 counts of theft under, 11 counts of failing to comply with probation, robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent.

Police are continuing to appeal for information that may lead to the identification of the second suspect.