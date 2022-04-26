Suspect tasered in Wasaga Beach after high-speed police chase: OPP

A high-speed police chase in Wasaga Beach led to OPP arresting and tasering a man, according to provincial police.

Huronia West OPP said they received a call at 8 a.m. Sunday about a man carrying a firearm outside in Wasaga Beach.

Police located the man in a nearby parking lot, who took off in a vehicle.

OPP said officers continued to pursue the driver, and the suspect's vehicle ended up in a ditch while trying to evade police.

OPP allege the accused refused to obey commands, leading police to use a taser on the suspect.

Police say officers found a loaded firearm during a search of the vehicle.

A 23-year-old Wiarton man faces a total of 10 charges, including impaired offences, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes.