Suspect threatened Lethbridge business owner, police say

Lethbridge police are working to identify a man they say threatened a local business owner last week.

Officials say they were called to the 700 block of Fourth Avenue South for reports of a situation between an unknown male and a business owner.

Police were told the victim had been threatened by the suspect, who also "acted in an aggressive manner" toward him.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived and has not been seen since.

Police would now like to speak to the individual in regards to the case. He is identified as:

Approximately 25 years old;

178 centimetres (5'10") tall;

Slim build; and

Possessed a cut on the bridge of his nose.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a hood and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.