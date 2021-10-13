Suspect tosses loaded gun during police pursuit in Shelburne: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say a suspect running from officers tossed a loaded gun during his getaway in Shelburne Monday night.
Dufferin OPP says police were investigating four men in a vehicle on Main Street East when one of the suspects took off running.
Police pursued the man, who they said discarded a loaded Glock 30 handgun that the officers recovered.
The suspect is described as South Asian with a brown complexion, slim build, roughly five feet six inches tall and about 110 to 120 pounds.
He was wearing a red hoody and multi-coloured face mask.
The OPP says the three remaining men fled the scene in a white Land Rover.
Police are investigating the incident and urge witnesses to come forward.
-
Windsor-Essex residents unhappy with local housing situation: reportWindsor-Essex residents have graded the current housing situation an ‘F’ citing affordability, housing availability and supporting the homeless population, according to the 2021 Vital Signs report.
-
Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Wood Buffalo file official complaint regarding centralized ambulance dispatchAn official complaint has been filed with the Alberta Ombudsman regarding patient care concerns in the months since ambulance dispatch service was consolidated across the province earlier this year.
-
Charge laid after St. Albert child sent to hospital with multiple stab woundsRCMP have charged a St. Albert resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
CAMI employees returning to work next monthSome workers at the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. should be back on the line as of Nov. 1.
-
Children now excluded from Alta. COVID-19 triage plan: AHSAlberta is no longer planning to triage pediatric patients if its hospital system is ever overwhelmed by COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateBritish Columbia Health Officials will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSACanada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitorsSeveral Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth waveHealthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.