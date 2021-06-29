Suspect tried to break into Guelph home while resident was sleeping, police say

Police are looking for a suspect who tried to break into a home in Guelph while the resident was asleep.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Yorkshire Street North and Foster Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. In a news release, they say the woman in the home woke up when she heard someone trying to get in the back door. She turned on lights and the suspect fled the area. They were unable to get into the home and there was no damage.

The suspect was caught on security camera. He's described as a white male, around 5'8" tall with shaggy blonde hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and black and white shoes. He also had a dark backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.