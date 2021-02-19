A man attempted to remove an officer’s gun and also spit in their face during an arrest on Sandy Bay First Nation, according to the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Just before midnight on Feb. 12, officers on a routine patrol saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed.

Police said they tried to do a traffic stop, but said the suspect didn’t stop.

Officers noted the road conditions were icy, and the suspect lost control of the vehicle and slid into a ditch, where the driver left the vehicle and ran away.

Police said they chased after the suspect, who they allege turned on police, becoming “aggressive and confrontational.”

Officers said the suspect resisted arrested and tried to remove the arresting officer’s gun.

Police allege as they apprehended the suspect, he spit in the face of the arresting officer multiple times and yelled that he has HIV.

Richard William Sutherland, 32, is in custody. He faces a number of charges including aggravated assault on police, attempt to disarm a police officer and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The officers involved in the incident were treated by EMS and cleared.