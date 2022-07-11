Suspect tried to grab baton, pepper spray, Sault police say

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a 35-year-old suspect at the courthouse tried to take a police officer's baton.

The accused was in court the afternoon of July 8 on another matter, police said in a news release.

After failing to grab the baton, the suspect tried to grab the pepper spray from a special constable.

On July 8, officers with Patrol Services charged 35-year-old Jaime McMillan with disarming a peace officer.

"The accused was detained and charged with disarming a peace officer," police said.

"The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing."