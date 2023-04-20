Suspect used screwdriver in overnight attack of Toronto transit operator: sources

Police are searching for a suspect after a Toronto transit operator was attacked by an assailant reportedly armed with a screwdriver in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said they have received a report that an operator was assaulted at St. Clair station just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to sources within the TTC, the assailant was equipped with a screwdriver and attempted to stab the operator.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said a divisional manager has contacted the operator who, “thankfully,” is recovering at home.

“He will receive, and have ongoing access to, any and all support he needs as he recovers,” Green said.

The suspect has been described by police as a Black male, standing at around five-foot-ten and weighing 160 lbs.

Police say he looks to be about 35 years old, with short dark hair and a clean-shaven face.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes on the sides.

“Attacks on TTC employees are completely unacceptable,” Green said. “We will, as always, work with Toronto Police to provide any information and assistance they require in the course of their investigation, including video and witness statements.”

The assault is currently under investigation by Toronto police’s 53 Division.