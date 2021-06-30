Suspect used syringe to threaten store workers during robberies: Winnipeg police

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said the suspect in a number of robberies around the city threatened people with a syringe during the incidents.

Police said the suspect has been linked to eight robberies that occured between April 24, 2021 and June 17, 2021 at retail clothing outlets and drugstores. Officers note the robberies took place in the 800 block of Leila Avenue, 1000 block of Leila Avenue, 2300 block of McPhillips Street, and first 100 block of Marion Street.

Police allege the suspect threatened staff members with a syringe, and on one occasion, a knife, when she was leaving the stores with stolen items,

The value of the stolen items comes to $6,000. Police have not recovered the stolen goods at this time.

Nobody was hurt during the robberies.

Police arrested Gerry Dawn Chevillard, 42, on June 28. She has been charged with eight counts of robbery and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspect is in custody.