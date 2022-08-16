Suspect vehicle photos released in fatal hit-and-run near Red Deer's Gasoline Alley

RCMP has released surveillance photos of a car sought in connection with a July hit-and-run south of Red Deer that killed a cyclist.

Emergency crews responded to an area outside the McKenzie Industrial Business Park near Gasoline Alley on the evening of July 6 after a 45-year-old woman on a bicycle was struck by a car.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled prior to the arrival of police.

On Tuesday, RCMP officials released details regarding the car as well as photos. It is described as:

A Mazda Protégé;

A 1999 to 2003 model;

Dark green with heavy black tint;

Having aftermarket fog lights and exhaust;

Without emblems; and,

Having a roof mounted antennae.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has details regarding the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403-885-3300 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.