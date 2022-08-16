Suspect vehicle photos released in fatal hit-and-run near Red Deer's Gasoline Alley
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
RCMP has released surveillance photos of a car sought in connection with a July hit-and-run south of Red Deer that killed a cyclist.
Emergency crews responded to an area outside the McKenzie Industrial Business Park near Gasoline Alley on the evening of July 6 after a 45-year-old woman on a bicycle was struck by a car.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled prior to the arrival of police.
On Tuesday, RCMP officials released details regarding the car as well as photos. It is described as:
- A Mazda Protégé;
- A 1999 to 2003 model;
- Dark green with heavy black tint;
- Having aftermarket fog lights and exhaust;
- Without emblems; and,
- Having a roof mounted antennae.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has details regarding the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403-885-3300 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
-
'An honest mistake': house in Steinbach built too close to neighbour allowed to stayA home in Steinbach that was built too close to a neighbour is allowed to stay where it is, after city council said the builder made an 'honest mistake.'
-
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; U.S. Open nextSerena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing 'the countdown has begun' on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.
-
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violenceA growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
-
How Australia's deepest cave was discoveredSmart and seven fellow members of the all-volunteer Southern Tasmanian Caverneers (STC) group have officially mapped and measured their country's deepest known cave, which clocks in at 401 vertical metres (1,315 feet).
-
Break-in, attempted child abduction under investigation in AbbotsfordPolice in Abbottsford say a man broke into a home and tried to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window Monday night.
-
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester UnitedTesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United.
-
Plan to demolish Saint John heritage building stirs debateThe proposed demolition of an uptown Saint John heritage building, owned by J.D. Irving Ltd., is stirring cheers and jeers ahead of a final vote by city council.
-
Metric concert at Conexus Arts Centre cancelled over 'logistical production issues'Canadian rock band Metric has cancelled its show in Regina on Friday, according to the Conexus Arts Centre's website.
-
'A long journey': Historic flour mill in Yorkton opens to publicYorkton’s historic brick flour mill opened to the public on Tuesday.