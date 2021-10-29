Suspect, victim in midday shooting knew each other: Surrey RCMP

One man is in custody and another in hospital following a shooting at a home in Surrey.

Mounties provided few details on the incident reported around 1 p.m. Friday, other than to say one man was injured. It is believed his injury is a gunshot wound and is not life-threatening, the Surrey RCMP said.

The initial report to police suggested he was shot while at a home on 136th Street south of 112 Avenue. Mounties have not said what happened, but wrote in a statement that they believe the victim and a suspect taken into custody at the scene know each other.

"It is believed to be an isolated incident with no ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the statement.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.