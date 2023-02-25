Suspect wanted after allegedly slashing a man’s face with a knife in North York

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.

On Feb. 11 at around 6:30 a.m., a man was reportedly walking in the area of McNicoll Avenue and Don Mills Road when a male suspect approached him and the two had a verbal altercation.

The suspect then produced a knife and slashed the man in the face before fleeing in a white, four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as 20-25 years old with a medium build, last seen wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves, a black toque and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information or any rideshare services that may have attended the area during the time of the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-3300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This investigation comes after a number of reported slashing incidents in Toronto over the past few months.

On Feb. 12, a woman was involved in a verbal dispute with three individuals who were not known to her at Spadina subway station.

One of the suspects allegedly spat in the woman’s face and repeatedly pushed her before he brandished a knife and slashed her in the face.

The woman suffered facial injuries following the attack and all three suspects fled the scene but were later arrested.

And in December of last year, a suspect was arrested in connection with two seemingly random slashing attacks targeting vulnerable individuals in downtown Toronto.