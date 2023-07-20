Suspect wanted after exposing himself to children: Police
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to children at a playground earlier this week.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said two incidents happened on Tuesday in the North Kildonan and East Kildonan neighbourhoods.
On July 18, officers responded to a call about a man exposing himself to children at a park at Donwood School. Police said the suspect approached the children, exposed himself, and spoke to them inappropriately. The children ran away and notified a nearby adult, who contacted police.
Later that evening, police got a call about a man in the Valley Gardens area following young girls on his mountain bike and engaging them in inappropriate conversation. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the man.
Police believe the man is 18-20 years old and Indigenous. He is described as having a large build, a thin black moustache, and black bushy hair. He was wearing a grey shirt and black shorts, and riding a black mountain bike.
Anyone who may know who this man is, or has any information about the incidents, is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Muskoka-based museum planning to expand footprintA site dedicated to celebrating the history of Muskoka Lakes is looking to raise money to expand its footprint.
-
Four St. Thomas residents arrested after assault at Victor DriveFour St. Thomas residents has been arrested following an investigation that took place at the Victor Drive Encampment on Tuesday.
-
Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova ScotiaDownpours and thunderstorms packing rainfall rates in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour rained over communities in Nova Scotia stretching from near Port Mouton to Fall River Friday.
-
Chilliwack couple staging sit-in, hunger strike to protest pickleball court behind homeRajnish and Harpreet Dhawan bought their Chilliwack home partly because it backed onto a lovely city park.
-
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double featureAfter a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
-
Blood donors needed for Calgary area this weekend as inventory dwindlesCanadian Blood Services has sent out a call for Canadians to book an appointment to donate blood.
-
Three-year-old left unattended on minibus for two hoursA Winnipeg family is speaking out after their three-year-old son was left alone on a parked minibus for two hours last month.
-
Is it time for a professsional women's soccer team in Saskatoon? These advocates say yes.With the Women’s World Cup of Soccer underway in Australia, a former Team Canada hero is using the buzz to showcase a new professional women’s soccer league in Canada.
-
Drake: new 'For All the Dogs' album may drop in 'a couple of weeks'Hip-hop's top dog is readying a new album, and it could be here sooner than you think. Drake told a capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn Thursday night that his upcoming project, 'For All the Dogs,' would drop in approximately 'a couple of weeks.'