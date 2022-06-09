Suspect wanted after store employee assaulted outside Hamilton business: police

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect after a store employee was allegedly assaulted with a weapon last month.

On May 16, a man entered an undisclosed business in downtown Hamilton at around 2:45 p.m.

Police said he selected merchandise and left the business without paying.

When he was confronted by an employee outside the business he brandished a weapon and cut the employee before fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading southbound on John Street South.

On Thursday, police released an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Const. Boris Iveljic at 905-540-6327 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.