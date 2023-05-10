Suspect identified after alleged sexual assault of minor on Wyandotte Street
Windsor police are thanking the public for their help identifying a suspect in connection to a sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street.
Police say two youths were walking in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Mercer Avenue when they were approached by an unknown male.
The stranger allegedly grabbed the arm of the youth female, pulled her toward himself and attempted to kiss her. When a witness intervened, the suspect fled the scene.
"Thanks to tips from the community, members of our Major Crimes Unit have arrested a suspect in connection to a sexual assault of a minor" said an update from police."We would like to thank the public for helping us spread the word and locate this suspect."
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Avonmore, Ont. diner reopens for take-out following April's ice stormAn eastern Ontario diner damaged by last month's ice storm is finally welcoming back customers, but storm scars are still visible as the dining room remains closed.
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckageTwelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Duelling petitions, planned protests ahead of Jordan Peterson's stop in Kelowna, B.C.A scheduled appearance by Jordan Peterson in Kelowna, B.C. as part of his book tour has sparked duelling petitions and planned protests.
-
Gravenhurst fire crews respond to brush fireGravenhurst fire crews from three stations are on scene at a brush fire on Highway 11 South near Bethune Drive South.
-
19-year-old charged with stunt driving: LaSalle policeLaSalle police charged a 19-year-old with stunt driving Wednesday after he was clocked speeding in a community safety zone.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speedsWhen people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Former Hull MNA named new chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directorsFormer Quebec MNA Maryse Gaudreault has been named the next chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directors,
-
Coroner's inquiry into the deaths of four Hydro One workers in Tweed, Ont. helicopter crash to begin June 5.A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the deaths of four Hydro One workers killed in a helicopter crash in Tweed, Ont.
-
Nova Scotia government touts land-for-housing plan as way to reduce shortagesNova Scotia's government is providing some of its surplus land in an Annapolis Valley village to help defray the cost of building 24 co-operative housing units.