Suspect wanted for allegedly punching victim and stealing another vehicle: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify a man in relation to an assault and vehicle theft in Kitchener earlier this month.

Officers were called to the area of Country Hill Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 for a report of an assault. The victim told police a man approached their vehicle in a parking lot. The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face and fled on foot. The victim wasn't physically injured from the incident.

Police were then called to a gas station on Bleams Road at about 6:45 p.m. after a reported vehicle theft.

Police said they are looking to speak to a man in relation to both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Investigators are looking to speak to and identify this male in connection to an assault and theft of a motor vehicle in Kitchener.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or @Waterloocrime.



Details: https://t.co/ifats6D1Fj. pic.twitter.com/gmNfLcijbP