Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing fragrances

LaSalle police are looking to identify a person of interest after $2,100 worth of fragrances were allegedly stolen from a pharmacy on Malden Road on August 11 around 8 p.m..

According to police, the female suspect entered the store and put several bottles of fragrances into her bag before leaving without paying for any of the items.

She’s described as a while woman, 20 to 40 years old, with brown hair and white/blonde “corn row” style braids.

At the time, she was wearing a white button-down shirt, a long dark skirt, and dark-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle police.