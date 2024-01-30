Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Barrie convenience store

Police in Barrie are looking to identify a flannel-wearing suspect allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a north-end convenience store.

Police say the suspect entered a Circle K on Duckworth Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday armed with a kitchen-style knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

They say the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and packaged smokes, and the suspect took off on foot.

He was last seen running off through the parking lot toward Sylvia Street.

The suspect is a white man, between five feet eight and five feet 10 inches tall. He wore a red, black and grey flannel button shirt with a black hoodie, a grey toque, and black, red and white Nike sneakers with red laces.

Police say his face was covered with a light brown mask.

"His footwear may be a key to his identity as his red and black coloured Nike shoes with red laces are believed to be somewhat unique," police stated in a release.

Despite two robberies being reported in just under five hours in the same area, police say they don't believe they are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.