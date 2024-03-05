Suspect wanted in connection with downtown Bradford stabbing

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in downtown Bradford late last week.

South Simcoe police say a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the face at an apartment on Holland Street West and Barrie Road.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers launched an investigation, roping off the area with yellow police tape.

Police say the suspect is a 39-year-old man of no fixed address who faces charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police determined there was no threat to public safety and said this was an isolated incident.

It's unclear if the victim and suspect were known to each other.