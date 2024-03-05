iHeartRadio

Suspect wanted in connection with downtown Bradford stabbing


South Simcoe police conduct an investigation in downtown Bradford, Ont., on Fri., March 1, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in downtown Bradford late last week.

South Simcoe police say a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the face at an apartment on Holland Street West and Barrie Road.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers launched an investigation, roping off the area with yellow police tape.

Police say the suspect is a 39-year-old man of no fixed address who faces charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police determined there was no threat to public safety and said this was an isolated incident.

It's unclear if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

12