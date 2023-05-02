Suspect wanted in connection with fatal Vaughan shooting arrested

A 20-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan has been arrested, York Regional Police say.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police provided an update on the shooting death of Toronto resident Alexander Mills-Smith. The 24-year-old was found by officers suffering from gunshot wounds near Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive on the early morning of March 9.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Around the same time, Toronto police located a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West. They were both taken to hospital and later released.

Police determined that the two victims were at the scene of the shooting in Vaughan and left in a vehicle.

Last month, investigators identified the suspect in the case as 20-year-old Illia Ayo, of no fixed address. Police revealed on Tuesday that Ayo was apprehended on April 19 while in a stolen vehicle in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

A second occupant in the vehicle, who police allege assisted Ayo in evading them, was also arrested. He has been identified as 20-year-old Abdinasir Aden, of Toronto.

Police said Ayo was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and several other weapons-related charges.

Meanwhile, Aden is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and other weapons-related charges.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.