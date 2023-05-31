Suspect wanted in connection with recreational trailer fire in Medicine Hat

Medicine Hat police are on the lookout for an arson suspect.

Early Tuesday morning, police and firefighters responded to a recreational trailer on fire on Day Street S.E. in Medicine Hat.

It was engulfed in flames, and there was evidence someone tried to set a truck and other items on the property on fire.

Damage is estimated at $23,000.

Police are looking for a white man in his early to mid-20s.

He wore black pants with cargo pockets, a white Vans t-shirt with a grim reaper holding three boxes of pizza on the back, a white hoodie, cream-coloured Chuck Taylor high-top shoes and a black Carhartt ball cap.

Call Medicine Hat police or Crime Stoppers if you have tips.