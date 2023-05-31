Suspect wanted in connection with recreational trailer fire in Medicine Hat
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Medicine Hat police are on the lookout for an arson suspect.
Early Tuesday morning, police and firefighters responded to a recreational trailer on fire on Day Street S.E. in Medicine Hat.
It was engulfed in flames, and there was evidence someone tried to set a truck and other items on the property on fire.
Damage is estimated at $23,000.
Police are looking for a white man in his early to mid-20s.
He wore black pants with cargo pockets, a white Vans t-shirt with a grim reaper holding three boxes of pizza on the back, a white hoodie, cream-coloured Chuck Taylor high-top shoes and a black Carhartt ball cap.
Call Medicine Hat police or Crime Stoppers if you have tips.
