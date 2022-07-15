Suspect wanted in connection with shooting in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are investigating a shooting in Wasaga Beach that sent a woman to the hospital Thursday night.
"This is an open and active investigation," stated OPP Const. Elizabeth Newton in an OPP video posted to social media.
Police received a 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. about gunshots at a residence on Bianca Crescent.
"The OPP K9 unit and emergency response team members assisted in the investigation. A lone male was last observed fleeing the area northbound on foot in the area of Allegra Drive," Newton added.
Investigators believe this is an isolated and targeted incident.
They say the victim was treated and released from the hospital.
"We are asking if any residents in the surrounding areas have witnessed anything or may have video surveillance capturing anything suspicious last night [to] please contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122."
Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
