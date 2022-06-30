Suspect wanted in connection with two homicides arrested: WPS

A suspect wanted in connection with the homicides of two women has been arrested.

The Winnipeg Police Service said Leah Carol Clifton, 34, was arrested Friday at a home in the 500 block of Spence Street.

Clifton had outstanding warrants for the homicides of Heather Beardy on Feb. 22 and the homicide of Doris Trout on May 19.

WPS said Clifton was charged with two counts of second degree murder and was detained in custody.

Police say the two homicides were unrelated, but the accused and both victims knew each other and were involved in the drug subculture.

Twenty-six-year-old Beardy was found dead in the 400 block of Furby Street in February.

Police initially identified three adults who were Beardy’s known acquaintances.

On Feb. 28, officers arrested and charged Amos Joe Kematch, 27, with second-degree murder.

Then on March 15, police arrested a second suspect, Tanisha Caitlin Flett, 26, at the Law Courts. She was charged with second-degree murder.

Weeks later, Trout’s body was found in the common area of an apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Clifton is one of two suspects in Trout’s death.

On June 16, homicide investigators arrested and charged Meagan Leigh Beaulieu, 27, for second-degree murder in the death of the 25-year-old woman. Beaulieu has also been charged with failure to attend court (release order) and failure to comply with a probation order.

None of the charges against Clifton, Kematch, Flett or Beaulieu have been tested in court.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Charles Lefebvre