Suspect wanted in Perth, Ont. armed robbery

Police in Perth, Ont. say they are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night.

The suspect walked into a business on Gore Street around 7 p.m. and displayed what appeared to be a firearm to the employee, OPP said in a news release.

The suspect took cash and cigarettes and fled the scene. Police described him as male, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a slim build.

He was wearing a brown work coat, red hoodie, dark pants and dark running shoes. He was also wearing a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanark County OPP.