Suspect wanted in sex assault of a teen in Georgina

York Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in Georgina Wednesday night.

Police say the teen was walking in the area of Metro Road South around 10:30 p.m. when the male suspect approached her.

The girl told police the stranger threw her to the ground, sexually assaulted her then fled on foot.

The teen was taken to the hospital to have her injuries assessed.

The male is described as white, unshaven, around 30 years old, wearing a black hoodie with a logo, black shorts with white trim.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and are asking anyone with home surveillance of the area to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.