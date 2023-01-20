Suspect wanted in sexual assault investigation at Kennedy Station
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a person into a TTC bathroom and sexually assaulted them.
In a news releases issued Friday, police said that officers were called to Kennedy subway station, located at Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road, at 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 17.
It’s alleged that the victim was in the bathroom at the station when the suspect followed them inside.
Once there, police said, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and fled prior to the arrival of responding officers.
It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries in the alleged attack.
Police said the suspect is described as being 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-four, with a medium build. He was wearing a blue varsity-style jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of the incident, according to police.
Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
