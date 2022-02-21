Suspect wanted in sexual assault of sex trade worker
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say strangled and sexually assaulted a sex trade worker in Vanier.
Police said the sexual assault happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Montreal Road, east of the Vanier Parkway.
The suspect was driving and approached the victim, who got into his vehicle and was driven to a parking lot, according to police. The man then forcibly confined, strangled and sexually assaulted her, police said.
Police describe the suspect as white, about 200 pounds with a stocky build and a red-brown beard. He wore a wedding ring and had a tattoo on the side of one hand.
The man was driving a white car similar to a BMW, with child seats in the rear, tinted windows and a damaged passenger side mirror.
Police say they believe there may be other victims, or witnesses who can give more information. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or SACA@ottawapolice.ca.
