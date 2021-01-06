Calgary police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in multiple armed robberies around the city.

Between Aug. 25 and Dec. 15, 2020, eight convenience stores in the northeast and southeast quadrants of the city were robbed by an armed male.

In each instance, the male threatened the store employee with a firearm while demanding cash, lottery scratch tickets and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as:

A white male

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s

Having a medium to heavy build

Approximately 183 cm (six feet) tall

Having a bearded chin.

CCTV footage from the robberies showed the suspect frequently wore a black Crooks & Castles hoodie.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Calgary police's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.