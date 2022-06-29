Suspect wanted in vehicle theft in Grey Bruce

Police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing an SUV and personal property from a business in Wiarton last week.

Grey Bruce OPP says a man between 25 and 35 wearing a black t-shirt, black hat, and black pants drove off in the silver 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe shortly before 9:30 p.m. on June 20.

The vehicle had Ukraine flags on both rear windows and a miniature Pride flag on the driver's side mirror.

The licence plate reads CRJN045.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.