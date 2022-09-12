Suspect wanted on warrant arrested during traffic stop, facing drug trafficking charges: Sarnia police

A suspect wanted by police on an outstanding warrant was apprehended last week during a traffic stop and is now facing drug trafficking charges, Sarnia police say.

According to a press release from the Sarnia Police Service, the Vice Unit was conducting an investigation pertaining to an individual who was allegedly involved with drug trafficking within the City of Sarnia, Ont.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Sarnia, was also wanted by police on an outstanding federal parole warrant.

Police say that on Sept. 9 at approximately 9:45 a.m., the suspect was observed in the area of Christina Street North, near Highway 402, with two other individuals. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Exmouth Street and Christina Street.

A search of the vehicle yielded a bag containing 19.2 grams of cocaine (street value of $2,300) and $4,410 in cash in the possession of the male suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody in relation to the outstanding warrant and drug investigation. He has been charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Three (3) counts of breaching court order.

Sarnia police add that his federal parole warrant was executed by the Vice Unit.

The other two suspects that were inside the vehicle were also detained in relation to the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Sarnia, was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Drive while suspended under the Highway Traffic Act

A 36-year-old man from Sarnia was charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“Drug addiction is a significant concern in the City of Sarnia,” the release reads. “The Sarnia Police Service will continue to prioritize enforcement against those who distribute illegal substance in our community.”