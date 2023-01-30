Suspect was asleep behind the wheel, bag of coke in their lap, Sault police say
Two people discovered asleep in a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 30 were found with weapons and more than $175,000 in illegal drugs, Sault police said Monday.
“Officers also observed a clear plastic bag with what appeared to be cocaine on the driver’s lap,” police said in a news release.
The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when police saw the vehicle parked on Alexandra Street. Looking inside, police saw the driver and a passenger sound asleep.
“Officers were able to wake the two and they were arrested,” police said.
“During a subsequent search, officers located approximately 1,013 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, approximately 186 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, a crossbow, a loaded .22 calibre handgun and ammunition. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $175,786.”
Two suspects, ages 38 and 33, are now facing numerous drug trafficking and weapons offences. The suspect who was behind the wheel was also charged with impaired driving.
Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Suspect drives through Vaughan Mills mall before robbing store: policeA suspect drove a vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall early Wednesday morning before reportedly breaking into a store.
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.