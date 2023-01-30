Suspect was asleep behind the wheel, bag of coke in their lap, Sault police say

Two people discovered asleep in a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 30 were found with weapons and more than $175,000 in illegal drugs, Sault police said Monday.

“Officers also observed a clear plastic bag with what appeared to be cocaine on the driver’s lap,” police said in a news release.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when police saw the vehicle parked on Alexandra Street. Looking inside, police saw the driver and a passenger sound asleep.

“Officers were able to wake the two and they were arrested,” police said.

“During a subsequent search, officers located approximately 1,013 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, approximately 186 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, a crossbow, a loaded .22 calibre handgun and ammunition. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $175,786.”

Two suspects, ages 38 and 33, are now facing numerous drug trafficking and weapons offences. The suspect who was behind the wheel was also charged with impaired driving.

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.