Suspect who allegedly assaulted 89-year-old woman at Metrotown arrested, police say
A man has been arrested in relation to a string of assaults at Metrotown mall, Burnaby RCMP say.
On April 20, the unnamed suspect allegedly pushed an 89-year-old woman to the ground, and shoved two other men unprovoked at the mall.
The woman was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and was discharged later that day, police said in an earlier statement.
Mounties say tips from the public helped them to obtain high-quality images of the suspect and ultimately led them to arrest a 30-year-old man on Sunday.
“We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. We asked for help and they stepped up,” said Corporal Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP in a news release. “We continue to urge the additional two victims who have not yet come forward to police to contact our investigators.”
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed these assaults and anyone assaulted by the suspect to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 23-12960.
