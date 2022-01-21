Suspect who allegedly broke into Lethbridge pawn shop sought by police

Lethbridge police are looking to the public to help identify a person who was seen near a business at the time it was broken into on Friday.

Officials say police were called to the King of Trade, in the 300 block of Fifth Street South, for reports of a break-and-enter at approximately 6:15 a.m.

"Upon arrival they noted a window in the business had been broken and further investigation revealed undisclosed merchandise had been stolen," police said in a release.

Video footage, taken from outside the business, shows an individual that police believe may know something about the incident.

Lethbridge police say they would like to speak with anyone who may be able to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released.