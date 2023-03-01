Suspect who allegedly pushed man onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station surrenders to police

A suspect who allegedly pushed a man onto the tracks at the city’s busiest subway station has been arrested after he turned himself in to police.

It happened at Bloor-Yonge Station on Feb. 19 at approximately 4:15 p.m. At that time, police said, the suspect allegedly pushed a man onto the subway tracks.

The victim, who managed to get himself back onto the platform, was uninjured, police said.

Police later identified as the suspect as 42-year-old Toronto resident Terrence Hill.

Hill, who was described by police as violent in a warrant issued for his arrest, surrendered to 53 Division on Feb. 26, the service said.

He’s charged with assault, two counts of fail to comply with release order, and fail to comply with probation.

Bloor-Yonge station has been the site of a number of similar incidents in the past five years, one of which was fatal.

Calls to install platform barriers at the downtown subway station have increased in that time.

The most recent estimates of a full network installation of the barriers total $1 billion.