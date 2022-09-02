Suspect who broke into helicopter hangar, stole $30K in gear identified: B.C. RCMP

B.C. Mounties say they've identified a suspect connected to a theft at a helicopter hangar last month.

Penticton RCMP said it was members of the public who helped identify the man after surveillance photos were released.

"The male in the photos has been identified and the investigation is progressing," said Const. Dayne Lyons in a news release Friday.

"Only once the investigation has completed, and the matter is forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration, will we be able to comment further."

Police didn't say whether charges are being recommended.

In their initial news release, police said the alleged theft happened on Aug. 26 at an unidentified helicopter hangar.

When officers arrived after getting reports of the theft, they found the hangar door had been pried open. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect "looking around, going through storage and climbing into a helicopter that was housed in the facility," police said in the release.

The suspect took "a number of expensive pieces of equipment," police said.

"As a result of the break in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted," Lyons said in an earlier statement.

"The total losses are near $30,000."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday