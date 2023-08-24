Suspect who crashed into Tuxedo Park Community Centre was not chased: ASIRT

A break-in suspect who fled the scene at a high rate of speed and slammed into a northeast Calgary community centre three years ago was not being chased by police, authorities have found.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called in to investigate the circumstances of an incident that resulted in a suspect being seriously injured in a crash on Aug. 18, 2020.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 200 block of 29 Avenue N.E. for reports that two people were involved in a burglary.

When police arrived, one of the suspects got into the vehicle and sped away from the scene.

The responding officer, whose vehicle lights had been activated, initially drove after the suspect but he disengaged when he realized the suspect "was not stopping for him."

Approximately 15 minutes later, there were multiple 911 calls about a single-vehicle crash at the Tuxedo Park Community Centre.

"Numerous police officers, including (the subject officer) then attended the location of the crash," ASIRT wrote in its report.

"Calgary Fire Department members and EMS also attended the location. (The affected person) was subsequently removed from the wreckage of the vehicle and transported to hospital with serious upper body and head injuries."

In its findings, ASIRT said that the witnesses it interviewed said they only heard or saw the suspect's vehicle speeding down the road and a police vehicle was not in pursuit.

That conclusion was supported by GPS evidence collected from the officer's vehicle, ASIRT said.

"While he was driving near where the males were first reported to be moving property, he was going between 12 to 38 km/h. About two minutes later, the speed on (the subject officer's) vehicle increased to between 80 to 100 km/h for only a matter of seconds," the report said.

"A couple minutes later, GPS shows (the subject officer's) vehicle to turn around on Edmonton Trail to then be heading southbound and the speed increased to 96 km/h before slowing to turn onto 29 Avenue N.E. where (the affected person's) vehicle was located.

"GPS showed that (the subject officer's) vehicle remained at this location for the rest of the time."

ASIRT says that while the subject officer may have initially engaged in a pursuit, "he ceased doing so very shortly thereafter."

As for the suspect, ASIRT says the decision to flee from arrest, leading to the crash that left him seriously injured, was purely his own choice.