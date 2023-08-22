Suspect who tried to avoid arrest was carrying sword, Sault police say

Sault police responding to an early morning incident on James Street on Aug. 20 made a surprise discovery: a suspect was carrying a sword.

Police responded around 3 a.m. and noticed that the 28-year-old suspect “was trying to avoid them.”

“When officers stopped and questioned them, they provided an alias and appeared to have an edged weapon in their jacket,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Officers told them to drop the weapon and they refused. They were arrested and later identified as the accused.”

A search of the suspect uncovered the sword, a large knife and a pellet gun. The suspect was also wanted on outstanding Ontario Provincial Police warrants.

Charges include carrying a concealed weapon, weapons possession and obstructing police.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing before being released on bail.