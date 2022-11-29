Suspect with 48 warrants caught trying to steal vehicle at Cochrane gas station: RCMP
A 37-year-old Calgary man, wanted on 48 outstanding warrants, was arrested following an RCMP investigation into the attempted theft of a vehicle at a gas station in Cochrane.
Officers were called to a business in the community of River Song shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday after the owner of a vehicle spotted someone inside their vehicle tampering with the ignition.
The suspect ran into a nearby field but was quickly caught by police.
A second vehicle, which had crashed, was found in the median near the gas station.
According to RCMP, the suspect, who had dozens of outstanding warrants, had stolen a vehicle in Calgary, crashed it in Cochrane and was attempting to steal a second vehicle when the 911 call was made.
Donald Smale has been charged with:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000;
- Two counts of obstructing a peace officer;
- Theft of a motor vehicle;
- Mischief over $5,000; and,
- Two counts of failing to comply with release orders.
Smale remained in custody ahead of his Tuesday morning appearance in Cochrane provincial court.
