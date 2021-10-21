Suspect with gun spotted in downtown Vancouver, local police say in appeal for witnesses
Police in Vancouver are hoping witnesses will help them identify a man who was spotted with what appeared to be a gun downtown Tuesday.
In a news release Thursday, police said the man was seen on Granville Street near Pacific Centre Mall at about 10:15 a.m. two days prior.
"This is very concerning as we don’t know who this person is, if the gun was real or an imitation, and what the person was doing with the gun," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.
Police released surveillance video and images of the man. He can be seen pointing what appears to be a gun, which he then hides inside his jacket. The video shows him making cutting motions across his neck with his hand to someone off-camera.
He was later seen entering Nordstrom and walking through the mall.
Police said the suspect is white and about 50 years old. He's about 5'8" tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Police said he has short, black curly hair and a dark goatee. He was wearing glasses, a dark grey jacket, black pants and black shoes.
-
Lethbridge man charged in identity theft after police find stolen debit and credit cardsLethbridge police say a 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences in connection with an alleged incident of identity theft.
-
Suspect in shooting death of John Smith in police custodyThe man wanted in the accused homicide of Calgary's John Smith is now in police custody.
-
'Worst that we’ve ever seen': Surrenders to central Alberta animal shelter surge, donations grind to a haltAn animal shelter in Alix is struggling as it experiences an influx of animal surrenders while adoptions and donations slow down.
-
Ballet dancers return to the stage at Calgary's Jubilee AuditoriumAlberta Ballet is back after a forced hiatus due to the pandemic and it's starting with a fan favourite, Swan Lake, that opens Oct. 21.
-
Number of direct-care workers on unpaid leave continues to climbThe number of direct-care workers in the province who are on unpaid leave continues to grow.
-
Amherstburg to bring back River Lights Festival and Santa Claus paradeSanta Claus is coming back to town and Amherstburg will shine bright again this holiday season the return of its winter festival.
-
City of Stratford clears legal hurdle to redevelop Cooper siteAfter sitting vacant for more than 30 years, the City of Stratford is one step closer to redeveloping the massive Cooper site in its downtown core.
-
Northern Ontario School of Medicine offering course in self-careRecognizing a need for wellness and a culture change in medicine, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is offering a course titled 'Self-Compassion for Healthcare Communities.'
-
Want to be a city councillor? Political push underway to open appointment process to all eligibleRequired to fill two recently vacated seats on council, a pair of councillors want to hold an open call for applications.