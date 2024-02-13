Suspect with 'likely' burn injuries sought after explosion at B.C. motel, RCMP say
One suspect was arrested and another remains on the loose after an explosion erupted at a motel in B.C.'s West Kootenay region over the weekend.
Authorities said the incident happened Saturday night at the Glenwood Inn and Suites in Trail, a small community located about a four-hour drive from Kelowna.
In a news release, Trail RCMP said the explosion took place inside one of the motel rooms, and sparked a fire in a neighbouring unit.
The scene was evacuated and emergency crews did not find anyone injured at the scene – but Trail RCMP said authorities uncovered "firearms and ammunition" in the room where the explosion happened.
"Officers at the scene located a 48-year-old man nearby, believed to be associated to the room. The man was subsequently arrested and faces numerous firearms offences," Trail RCMP said in the news release.
Officers are still searching for a second suspect, who is described as a white man in his 30s with dark hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he "likely has symptoms of burn injuries."
Days after the incident, Trail RCMP said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Trail and Greater District detachment.
