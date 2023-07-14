Suspected arrested after TransLink bus stolen, damaged in Vancouver

A 63-year-old man was arrested after a TransLink bus was stolen from a lot in South Vancouver on Thursday evening.

The bus was undergoing maintenance at the Vancouver Transit Centre near Hudson Street and Marine Drive when someone boarded the vehicle and drove away around 7 p.m., according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

"The bus was in the yard being painted when the suspect managed to enter the facility undetected," Const. Amanda Steed said in an email.

Authorities are still working to determine "how the suspect was able to access the secure facility and steal the bus," Steed added.

Vancouver police officers located the bus a few kilometres away, in the area of Hudson and 57th Avenue. Authorities said the suspect fled on foot but was apprehend shortly after.

Several parked cars were also damaged during the incident, according to MVTP, but no one was injured.

The suspect is a man of no fixed address. Steed said he is facing a criminal charge of theft over $5,000 as well as potential Motor Vehicle Act offences.

"While we don’t know the exact motive of the suspect, we believe mental health may have played a role in the theft," she said.