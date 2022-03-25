Suspected arson at Metro Vancouver Walmart under investigation

A suspected arson is under investigation in Surrey after a fire appeared to be intentionally set in a Walmart earlier this week.

Mounties told CTV News Vancouver the fire was reported to them at the King George Boulevard location at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were told a man lit something on fire inside the store. The suspect fled the area after lighting the fire, police said.

As a result of the fire, the upper floor of the store was closed for cleanup and repairs, a statement from Walmart Canada said. The company said it's co-operating with the investigation and may consider legal actions against the suspect once they're identified.

"This appears to be a criminal act of arson that will unfortunately and unfairly impact our customers, associates and the local community who rely on the store," the emailed statement said. "Setting a fire in a public setting with people inside is shocking, dangerous and shameful."

The store was open at the time, but all employees and customers are safe.

Mounties said the fire was small and "quickly extinguished by staff." However, Walmart said, because of the damage, "many items will likely need to be destroyed."

Walmart said it'll reopen the upper floor of the store as soon as possible.