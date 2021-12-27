Suspected arson at Tiny Township home pegged at $400,000 in damage
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Police are investigating suspected arson at a Tiny Township home that caused $400,000 in damage.
Fire crews were called to a residence on Glen Cedar Drive shortly after 5 a.m. on Boxing Day to find a home engulfed in flames.
Through an investigation, police suspect the cause of the fire is arson.
No injuries were reported, as the home was unoccupied and under construction.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to police.
