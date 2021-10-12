Suspected arson in Kirkland Lake

Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake are investigating a suspicious fire at a local mechanic's shop on Government Road West that caught ablaze at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the building's still standing, though its showroom sustained fire damage and the rest was damaged by smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though police believe it may be arson.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.