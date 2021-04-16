iHeartRadio

Suspected arsonist caught on camera lighting fire near northwest Calgary home

This man is believed to have started three fires in northwest Calgary on April 2. 2021. (Supplied)

Calgary police are looking for the public's help to identify and locate a man believed to be involved with a number of fires that were intentionally set in a northwest neighbourhood.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to respond to a number of fires near the 3800 block of First Street N.W. on April 2 at about 6:45 a.m.

The first fire destroyed a detached garage and damaged a second garage at a home slated for demolition. Another blaze, set at about 8:30 a.m. in the bed of a parked pickup truck in the 100 block of 43 Avenue N.W. also caused significant damage.

Officials say a few minutes after the second fire took place, a man was captured on CCTV walking near the area.

In the video, police say he is seen lighting a fire inside a small wood enclosure in the 100 block of 44 Avenue N.W. The flames ended up spreading to a garbage bin and then a large tree in the backyard of a home.

The man is described as being between 50 to 60 years old with a grey beard and an average build.

Police say he was wearing a black and red baseball cap, light blue jeans and a black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath.

He was also carrying a maroon and white backpack as well as a plastic bag.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips