Suspected cannabis edibles found in Halloween treat bag

Huron County OPP have issued a warning to check Halloween candy after suspected cannabis edibles were found by an area parent.

Police say a Howick, Ont. resident found gummies in a smell-proof bag commonly used for cannabis edibles among their child's treats.

Officials believe the gummies were handed out in Wroxeter, Ont. sometime on Halloween night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.