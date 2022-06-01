Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick

New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard revealed the news during Question Period in the New Brunswick legislature Wednesday morning.

Shephard said the suspected case was reported last month and sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

She said she can’t confirm where the case was reported, or whether the person is a resident of New Brunswick, saying she is letting Public Health take the lead in the case.

“The more information we get from Public Health Agency of Canada, and that Public Health disseminates here, to help us understand, you know, what the real risks are,” said Shephard.

“One case is a potential one case, and so I think we need to deal with facts, and as we get that confirmed, then I think Public Health will be able to give more information and explain what the strategy going forward will be.”

CTV News has reached out to the New Brunswick Health Department for more information and is awaiting a response.

Monkeypox had never been detected in Canada before last month.

As of Friday, 26 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Canada, with one case confirmed in Ontario and 25 in Quebec.

Health officials say there will likely be more cases reported in Canada in the coming days and weeks.

According to WHO, the global number of monkeypox cases has risen to more than 550 in 30 countries.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

First discovered in 1958, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus that belongs to the same family as the one that causes smallpox. The disease was first found in colonies of monkeys used for research.

The disease has primarily been reported in central and western African countries, with the first case outside the continent reported in 2003 in the United States.

The virus is transmitted through contact with an infected animal, human or contaminated material. Transmission between people is thought to primarily occur through large respiratory droplets, which generally do not travel far and would require extended close contact. Transmission from an animal can happen through bites or scratches, contact with an animal’s blood or body fluids.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to those for the smallpox, but generally milder. The first signs are fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, chills, and exhaustion.

The incubation period — the span of time between initial infection and seeing symptoms — for monkeypox is generally six to 13 days, but can range to as many as 21 days, according to the PHAC.

The "pox" develops after the onset of a fever and usually occurs between one to three days later, sometimes longer. A rash usually begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body, developing into distinct, raised bumps that then become filled with fluid or pus.

Monkeypox is endemic in animals in regions in Western Africa, and while cases have popped up in countries where it is not endemic before, the cases typically involved people who recently travelled from a country in Africa.

There is no proven treatment for the virus infection, but the smallpox vaccine is known to also protect against monkeypox, with a greater than 85 per cent efficacy. Because the smallpox vaccine eradicated the disease, however, routine smallpox immunization for the general population ended in Canada in 1972.

WHAT IS CANADA DOING ABOUT MONKEYPOX?

The PHAC says it is monitoring the situation and working with public health partners across the country to investigate cases.

The National Microbiology Laboratory is performing diagnostic testing for the virus that causes monkeypox and conducting whole genome sequencing -- an enhanced fingerprint analysis -- on Canadian samples of monkeypox. This will help experts understand how the virus is being transmitted in Canada.

The PHAC says there is no need for a mass vaccination campaign at this time, but limited shipments of vaccine are being offered to jurisdictions that require a targeted response.

Quebec has received 1,000 doses of the smallpox vaccine Imvamune from Canada’s National Emergency Strategic Stockpile.

With files from CTVNews.ca